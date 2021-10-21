JPMorgan says inflation concerns, not ETFs, driving Bitcoin price jump By Cointelegraph

(BTC) broke its all-time high price level following the launch of ProShares’ Bitcoin Strategy exchange-traded fund (ETF), BITO, on Tuesday, but JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:) strategists believe the key driver behind the price jump is investor concern over inflation.
The BITO launch, which saw the highest-ever first-day natural volume for an ETF, is “unlikely to trigger a new phase of significantly more fresh capital entering Bitcoin,” JPMorgan strategists said in a note.
