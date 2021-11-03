JPMorgan says BTC’s ‘fair price’ is $35K… but it still expects crypto to ‘outperform’ By Cointelegraph

American multinational investment bank JPMorgan (NYSE:) has put a price on and it is a lot less than the asset currently trades for.
In a report to investors as part of the bank’s inaugural outlook focused on alternative investments, strategists stated that alternative assets which include cryptocurrencies “should continue to outperform into 2022.”
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.