JPMorgan profit surges on M&A boom By Reuters

(Reuters) – JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:) reported a jump in third-quarter earnings on Wednesday, as the largest U.S. bank’s Wall Street arm capitalized on a global dealmaking boom.

JPMorgan’s net income rose to $11.7 billion, or $3.74 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with $9.4 billion, or $2.92 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $3.00 per share, according to Refinitiv.

