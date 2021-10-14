JPMorgan opens South Korea commercial banking office in international expansion

Article content

NEW YORK — JPMorgan Chase & Co has opened a commercial banking office in South Korea, the bank said on Thursday as its two-year international expansion has helped it gain major corporate clients.

Starting in 2019, JPMorgan sought to establish a commercial banking presence in 19 countries outside the United States and Canada.

“We’ve been successful in every country we’ve been to in identifying and landing corporate clients,” Andrew Kresse, head of the commercial bank’s corporate client banking international group, told Reuters. “Some are like hidden champions. They may not be recognizable to the lay person but they have a big presence in (their country).”