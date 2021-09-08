JPMorgan names new head of ESG for investor relations By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
8
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A view of the exterior of the JP Morgan Chase & Co corporate headquarters in New York City May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

By Jessica DiNapoli

NEW YORK (Reuters) – JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:) named Aaron Bertinetti, the former head of environmental, social and governance (ESG) research at proxy advisor Glass, Lewis & Co, its new head of ESG for investor relations.

The bank created the position so it can communicate better on ESG with investors and research analysts, according to a note sent to analysts who cover JPMorgan. JPMorgan said in the note it is accelerating ESG efforts across the firm.

Bertinetti will report to Reggie Chambers, head of the bank’s investor relations.

ESG issues including climate change and racial and ethnic diversity, which are not on traditional balance sheets but can effect future returns, are becoming more important to investors, with funds targeting sustainable companies surging in popularity.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR