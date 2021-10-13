JPMorgan Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses In Q3 By Investing.com

© Reuters. JPMorgan Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses In Q3



Investing.com – JPMorgan (NYSE:) reported on Wednesday third quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations.

JPMorgan announced earnings per share of $3.74 on revenue of $29.65B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $3 on revenue of $29.86B.

JPMorgan shares are up 30% from the beginning of the year, still down 3.59% from its 52 week high of $171.51 set on October 7. They are outperforming the S&P Global 100 which is up 13.65% from the start of the year.

JPMorgan follows other major Financial sector earnings this month

JPMorgan’s report follows an earnings beat by BlackRock on Wednesday, who reported EPS of $10.95 on revenue of $5.05B, compared to forecasts EPS of $9.6 on revenue of $4.82B.

Jefferies Financial had beat expectations on September 30 with third quarter EPS of $1.5 on revenue of $1.94B, compared to forecast for EPS of $0.9933 on revenue of $1.74B.

