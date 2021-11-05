JPMorgan cuts China growth forecast for fifth time since August By Reuters

LONDON (Reuters) – JPMorgan (NYSE:) cuts its fourth quarter growth forecast for China to 4.0% quarter-on-quarter from 5.0% on Friday, citing the impact of power shortages and the recurrence of COVID-19 clusters hitting consumer spending and services.
“Looking back, we have downgraded China’s growth forecasts five times since August,” JPMorgan’s Haibin Zhu said in a note, adding the bank now expected full-year growth of 7.8% and 4.7% in 2022.
“In particular, to smooth out COVID-related volatility, we note that the pace of average annual GDP growth (compared to two years ago) has decelerated notably.”
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.