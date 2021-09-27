JPMorgan CEO says Bitcoin price could rise 10x but still won’t buy it By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1
In an online interview with Times of India, Jamie Dimon, CEO of investment banking behemoth JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:), slandered Bitcoin’s popular appeal, despite stating that the leading digital asset could increase 10x in a matter of five years.

A historically staunch critic of (BTC), Dimon called it a fraud back in 2017 and cited the reported capability for criminals to evade capture from authorities by operating their financial transactions in BTC rather than U.S. dollars.