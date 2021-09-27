JPMorgan CEO says Bitcoin price could rise 10x but still won’t buy it By Cointelegraph

In an online interview with Times of India, Jamie Dimon, CEO of investment banking behemoth JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:), slandered Bitcoin’s popular appeal, despite stating that the leading digital asset could increase 10x in a matter of five years.
A historically staunch critic of (BTC), Dimon called it a fraud back in 2017 and cited the reported capability for criminals to evade capture from authorities by operating their financial transactions in BTC rather than U.S. dollars.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.