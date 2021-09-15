JPMorgan backs emerging market stocks after poor run By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A JPMorgan logo is seen in New York City, U.S., January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) – Investment bank JPMorgan (NYSE:) has urged investors to stock up on emerging economy equities whenever they dip and said that Japan’s change of prime minister should boost the yen and if history is anything to go by.

Signs the Delta wave of the COVID-19 virus were now receding meant it was staying “pro-risk”, the banks’ analysts said in a global asset allocation report on Wednesday.

“We increase our overweights (buy recommendations) in EM and Japan this month given their recent underperformance and an anticipated boost in Japan from a political regime change”.

They also see the economic recovery continuing on its robust path and returning global GDP to its pre-crisis trajectory next year. “We stay bullish on the overall equity market direction,” JPMorgan said.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR