Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content HONG KONG — JOYY Inc’s top two shareholders, its Chairman David Li and Xiaomi founder Lei Jun, plan to take the Nasdaq-listed company private in a deal that could value it at up to $8 billion, three people with knowledge of the matter said. They are teaming up for the deal as they believe the Chinese social media company is undervalued in the U.S. market, the people added. JOYY had an average market value of $3.9 billion over the past month, while its net asset value totalled $5.6 billion as of June 30, based on its quarterly results.

Article content Li and Lei are looking to offer $75-$100 per share to take the cash-rich JOYY private, two of the people said, a premium of 50-100% to the share’s average price over the past month. The sources all spoke on condition of anonymity as the information was private. Li and Lei did not immediately respond to requests for comment via JOYY and Xiaomi, respectively. Neither did JOYY. JOYY shares rose 8.6% in pre-market trading on Thursday. Li and Lei owned 23.2% and 7.8% of JOYY, respectively, the company’s 2020 annual report shows. Li had 76% voting power. If completed, the deal will add to a growing number of New York-listed Chinese firms that have already opted out of U.S. bourses by going private or returning to equity markets closer to home via second listings.

Article content These moves come amid heightened scrutiny and stricter audit requirements https://www.reuters.com/business/finance/exclusive-sec-gives-chinese-companies-new-requirements-us-ipo-disclosures-2021-08-23 for U.S.-listed Chinese companies from American regulators amid political tensions between the countries. Reuters reported last month that Weibo Chairman Charles Chao and a state investor were in talks to take Weibo private https://www.reuters.com/article/weibo-privitisation-idCNL2N2OI0WL in a deal that could value the Nasdaq-listed Chinese equivalent of Twitter at $20 billion-plus. There were 16 announced take-private deals of U.S.-listed Chinese companies worth $19 billion last year, Dealogic data shows, versus just five such deals worth $8 billion in 2019.