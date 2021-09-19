Joyner Lucas Alleges Karen Civil Stole 60,000 From Him, Karen Responds

Rapper Joyner Lucas has taken to social media to blast Karen Civil for allegedly accepting $60,000 for a consultant job and never following through. In a series of tweets, Joyner says he’s been waiting for years to speak on the situation.

Joyner said his son “was on the way” when the alleged theft took place back in 2015. The rapper alleges that Karen’s approach towards him changed after securing the money.

“I was desperate for help and you knew that,” Joyner tweeted. “After you was paid you went ghost and didn’t expect me to pop. Here I am.”

Attached to that tweet he shared “marketing branding management” documents detailing the scope of work, content and marketing initiatives, analytics and deal memo. Following that tweet, Joyner continued to give insight about the alleged interactions that took place.

“After you got the money paid up front, you stopped answering my calls & every time I hit you, you answered the phone with a attitude like I was messing up your day,” Joyner wrote. “I sent you hella messages pleading with you to do your job becuz my back was against the wall. You took advantage.”

Joyner then admitted that he didn’t speak up earlier because he “didn’t want to get blackballed” at the start of his career. When Cam’ron called out Karen a few years ago on Twitter, Joyner saw his opportunity as well. Following that, Joyner alleges Karen tried to make him issue a public apology. He shared a text thread exchange between Karen and his partner.

His allegations didn’t end there. Joyner also accuses Karen of making harsh comments about calling her and the shooting of a white boy.

Following Joyner’s extensive commentary, Karen Civil provided an exclusive statement to The Shade Room. She denies that she stole money from him saying that “all parties contracted” on his behalf were paid using the budget. She also addressed a few claims he made including writing a public apology for Joyner to issue.

“His manger called me rectifying the situation after Joyner made his first claims, in which I said we can happily discuss after a public apology was made since he used that same platform to lie about money taken from him,” Karen wrote. “I recorded the call just for future circumstances like this.”

Karen also said both she and Joyner spoke with Charlamagne this morning. She alleges that they agreed to speak via phone, but that Joyner chose social media instead.

“Nothing was stolen or taken from you,” Karen wrote. “Unfortunately, certain artists are under the impression they have 24/7 access to you.”

See the full exchange and statement below:

