Joshua Jackson Defends Jodie Turner Smith For Proposal

“That’s all you need to know.”
Apparently, a few weirdos on the internet had a problem with that — and in a new interview with Refinery29, Jackson gave his personal response to the haters.
“For anybody who is freaked out by a woman claiming her own space, shut the fuck up,” he said, before expressing disbelief at “the things people were leaving my wife on Instagram.”
“She did it. I said ‘yes.’ We’re happy. That’s it. That’s all you need to know.”
Jackson went on to say that witnessing the harassment his wife received from the “racist and misogynist” internet was “a real education for me as a white man, truly.”
“The way people get in her comments and the ignorance and ugliness that comes her way is truly shocking. It has been a necessary, but an unpleasant education in just the way people relate to Black bodies in general, but Black female bodies in specific.”
“We have a long way to go.”
