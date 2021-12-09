Joshua Bassett On Tweets Minimizing His Sexual Assault

“We are better than this.”
Last week, Joshua Bassett revealed to GQ that he had been sexually assaulted as a minor.
Earlier today, the singer replied on his Instagram story to someone on Twitter who claimed that “Men can’t be raped” while mentioning his experience.
“started when i was 5,” he replied. “you haven’t the slightest idea what you’re talking about and how damaging it is…and we wonder why more people don’t come forward.”
Bassett shared more insensitive comments on a second slide with the caption “disgusting.”
“I’m fortunately able to let these things roll off my shoulder, and not take them personally,” he continued in another slide. “make me the punching bag all you want, just do me a favor: never, ever, ever say such vile things to, at, or about anyone else ever again. we are better than this.”
“those who speak like this are the REASON why i keep going. just because i’m speaking up doesn’t mean i’m the only one with something to say — and if i can help JUST ONE person feel empowered, all the internet nonsense melts away.”
“sending love and light to everyone, including the people who made those comments.”
If you or someone you know has experienced sexual assault, you can call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE, which routes the caller to their nearest sexual assault service provider. You can also search for your local center here.