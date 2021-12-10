Josh Hartnett Says That Early Fame Was Overwhelming

“It’s kind of best of both worlds for me.”
In an interview with Australian TV show The Project, the actor explained that he made the decision to avoid greater levels of fame for the sake of his own mental well-being.
“I really enjoy making films, but the industry itself was overwhelming for a 21-year-old kid,” he said. “The press was a little bit different back then, there was paparazzi around every corner, you couldn’t really go anywhere without being sort of harassed.”
“I decided I didn’t need that in my life, and I was able to still make films and live outside of it,” he continued, noting that he and his family lived in Minnesota for a bit before moving to their current home in the UK.
“I’m still able to work with great people and make good films, and I don’t have to deal with all the stuff. So, it’s kind of best of both worlds for me.”
Watch the entire interview here.