Josh Hartnett Says That Early Fame Was Overwhelming

by Bradly Lamb
“It’s kind of best of both worlds for me.”

Josh Hartnett’s had a pretty steady acting career over the last several decades — but if you’re a certain age, you remember that he was everywhere from the late 1990s to the mid-2000s.


In an interview with Australian TV show The Project, the actor explained that he made the decision to avoid greater levels of fame for the sake of his own mental well-being.

“I really enjoy making films, but the industry itself was overwhelming for a 21-year-old kid,” he said. “The press was a little bit different back then, there was paparazzi around every corner, you couldn’t really go anywhere without being sort of harassed.”


“I decided I didn’t need that in my life, and I was able to still make films and live outside of it,” he continued, noting that he and his family lived in Minnesota for a bit before moving to their current home in the UK.


“I’m still able to work with great people and make good films, and I don’t have to deal with all the stuff. So, it’s kind of best of both worlds for me.”


Watch the entire interview here.

