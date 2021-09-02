After inking a deal with Amazon in 2018, it looks like #JordanPeele is taking his talents to Universal Studio Group.

On Wednesday, it was announced that the Academy Award winner inked an overall multi-year television deal with Universal, according to @deadline.

This comes after Universal released the Monkeypaw Productions and MGM film, “Candyman,” which is currently the number one movie, and directed by Nia DaCosta.

President of Monkeypaw Productions, Win Rosenfield stated, “We are so excited to partner with Pearlena and the incredible team at USG to produce the future of of Monkeypaw’s television slate,” says Monkeypaw president Win Rosenfeld. “Their expertise, creativity and collaborative spirit is an ideal match for our company. This opportunity to continue making dynamic, diverse programming, while deepening our relationship with NBCU, is truly thrilling.”

If you remember, Peele’s first feature film, ‘Get Out,’ in 2017 gained four Academy Award nominations and an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay.

He followed up with 2019’s ‘Us,’ which was the “largest box-office opening for an original horror movie ever,” according to Deadline.

The post Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions Lands Overall Deal With Universal appeared first on The Shade Room.