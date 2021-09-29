Jordan fully reopens main crossing with Syria

Article content JABER CROSSING — Jordan fully reopened its main border crossing with Syria on Wednesday in a boost for their struggling economies following a push by Arab states to reintegrate the country they have shunned during the decade-long civil war. Syria, which blames Western sanctions for its economic woes, hopes wider business links with its southern neighbor will help it recover from a devastating war and attract much-needed foreign currency. Officials in Jordan, a close U.S. ally, and Lebanon have urged Washington to ease sanctions on Syria to facilitate trade.

Article content Jordan, Lebanon, Syria and Egypt – another close U.S. ally – this month reached agreement for Egyptian natural gas to be sent to Lebanon via Syria using a pipeline built some 20 years ago in an Arab cooperation project. Arab states cut ties with Syria during its civil war, which the United Nations has said claimed at least 350,209 lives. U.S.-allied Arab states including Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates backed opposition groups fighting President Bashar al-Assad for years but Damascus was able to crush the rebels with military backing from Russia and Iran. Although the Jaber crossing has been partially open since 2018 after the Syrian government drove rebels from the south, trade has yet to recover to its $1 billion pre-war level.