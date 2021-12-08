Jonah Hill says Netflix hates his pranks while promoting Don’t Look Up – but Meryl Streep loves them

Jonah Hill has been carrying out a prank involving a digital fart machine on the press tour of his new movie Don’t Look Up.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday (7 December), the 37-year-old actor revealed that he brought the fart machine to the press tour after Julia Louis-Dreyfus bought him one as a gift on his previous film.

Hill told Fallon that he was telling Louis-Dreyfus about the upcoming press tour he was slated to do with fellow Don’t Look Up co-stars and big-name actors like Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, and Tyler Perry.

“I’m like, ‘Wouldn’t it be funny if I’m with all these fancy people and I have, like, a really stupid three-year-old fart machine, right?’ And so Julia, being awesome, gets me this as a wrap gift,” said Hill.

While demonstrating how the fart machine sounds, the 21 Jump Street actor said: “We did this big fancy press conference and I did the fart machine when someone was talking about climate change.”

“My castmates did not find it funny. Meryl Streep, being the OG legend that she is, did find it funny, which is why I ride with her any time, day or night.”

Hill also revealed how the film’s director Adam McKay told him that Netflix “formally asked him multiple times to tell Hill to stop using the machine during the promotion”as they “didn’t find it funny”.

“So I just want to say officially, I love you Netflix, I love working with you, I am a huge fan, I watch your streamer,” Hill added. “But no corporate entity will ever silence my digital farts, mother****er.”

Don’t Look Up follows the story of two low-level astronomers who must go on a giant media tour to warn mankind of an approaching comet that will destroy planet Earth.

The film comes to Netflix on 24 December.