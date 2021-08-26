Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
“I wasn’t really looking inward.”
In a recent interview with GQ, the actor reflected on growing up fast in Hollywood and why he recently took time off from his career.
“I was a kid,” he reflected on his early years of stardom. “I had probably too much power for a young person, and too much autonomy, and not enough life skills.”
“I dropped out of college, and I used to not get why people would go to college. Because if you’re ambitious, why would you spend four years just idling?”
“And then I didn’t realize until I turned 30 that what those four years gave all my friends was this wobbling period of how to be a person.”
Hill went on to say that, in his 20s, he “wasn’t really looking inward” and “was just running toward success” before reaching a turning point in his 30s that led him to make his directorial debut Mid90s.
“I hit Pause. I took three or four years to reshape things. I was like, I could just do this for 10 more years and I’m not going to evolve as a person.”
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!