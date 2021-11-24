Jon Gosselin On His Dating Status: Interview – Hollywood Life

Jon Gosselin is celebrating being single for the first time in years and he EXCLUSIVELY explained to HL why it’s time to put himself first.

Jon Gosselin, 44, has decided it’s time to focus on himself as he celebrates life as a single man for the first time in years. “My plans are really to focus on myself and music,” Jon told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY while spending time pampering with daughter Hannah in Los Angeles on Nov. 20 at The Diamond Dentist’s office in Beverly Hills.

“I’m more focused on myself and being alone. New me, new beginnings. My album’s coming out and Casper and I are working really hard on getting that out,” he teased to HL. “Tour’s coming and I have to build really independent children because I’m not going to be home as much, so once that happens, they’ll be going to school. Hopefully they’ll be at college and I’ll get to see them when I’m out on tour and whatever happens with that. I’m really excited to get the tour kicked off. It’s a while new world. It’s just a whole new industry,” he added of his upcoming career plans.

The father to twins Mady and Cara Gosselin, 21, and sextuplets Hannah, Leah, Alexis, Aaden, Collin and Joel, 17, has has been in back-to-back relationships for years. After meeting their mother, Kate Gosselin, 46, in 1997, the two married by 1999 — welcoming their twin daughters a year later. By 2004, they found themselves parents again — times six — as Kate gave birth to their sextuplets. Their family life was documented on their TLC series Jon & Kate Plus 8.

By 2009, they couple divorced, also splitting their kids: Hannah and Aaden decided to go live with Jon while their siblings remained at home with their mother. While Jon is hopeful that one day he’ll have a relationship with his other kids again, he admits he hasn’t spoken to them in quite some time. Notably, Cara and Maddy are off at college in New York City.

Several years later, Jon met girlfriend Colleen Conrad and the two began dating in 2015. The couple fell in love and even moved in together, blending their families under one roof. Shortly after Colleen confirmed her breast cancer battle in Aug. 2021, it was also confirmed that the couple had decided to go their separate ways.

As a new year approaches, Jon is excited to take a step back and put himself first for the first time in his life. “I’ve been with someone since I was 19-years-old,” Jon revealed. “Went from 19 to engagement to twins, sextuplets, TV, divorce, paparazzi, LA, New York, paparazzi, dating, single and now. I haven’t ever been me.”

One thing Jon is not ready for is dealing with Hannah dating as he vows there will be no boys under his roof! “No!” Jon said when asked if he’s OK seeing his daughter with boys., as Hannah hilariously added, “He doesn’t like any boys that I talk to!”