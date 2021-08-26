Jon And Kate Plus 8 Pictures Today

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
I’m just jealous of cars.
In the late 2000s society as a whole was completely infatuated with the revolutionary invention that was the bumpit.
Peak art was angsty, embarrassing pictures with chunky digital cameras in mirrors.
And the reverse mullet spiky bob was popularized by the legendary Kate Gosselin.
What a glorious moment!
In case you weren’t alive for this iconic era (are you two?), then you probably know just how much the Gosselins had a choke hold on American culture back then.
(Some of) you couldn’t get enough of this big-ass family.
And while we will always remember them perpetually as like three-years-old, I have some news for you!
They’re grown!
First of all, Cara and Maddy are 20.
They’re well into college.
As for the other six, they celebrated their 15th birthday in 2019.
FYI, Hannah and Collin live with Jon. The other four live with Kate.
They’re, like, old. Well, because I think of them as like two.
The last kid even has his braces off.
And now we have a new update…
Jon posted an update about the kids. They’re 17 and entering 11th grade!
It also appears they have their own cars, which like, I guess that TLC money is still coming through!
And that right there is your update on the Gosselins.
See you on the poop deck throwing some jewels overboard, oldie.
