JoJo Siwa Took A Major Swipe At Nickelodeon On Twitter

“These are MY songs, MY voice, MY writing. Does this seem fair???”
The ponytailed performer, who was just announced as a contestant on Dancing With The Stars, is going on tour in January for Nickelodeon’s JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. The Tour.
But there are aspects of the tour that JoJo is NOT so comfortable with. Posting to Twitter, she wrote, “My movie musical was just released (with 6 new original songs)… Nickelodeon told me today that I’m not allowed to perform/add any of the songs from the film into my show. These are MY songs, MY voice, MY writing. Does this seem fair???”
“There is no reason that this music should not be included,” the singer continued. “Working for a company as a real human being treated as only a brand is fun until it’s not.”
JoJo’s D.R.E.A.M. The Tour, of course, supports her 2018 and 2019 EPs, D.R.E.A.M. The Music and Celebrate.
Now, I’m sure there’s a ton of fine print in a Nickelodeon contract (because, Nickelodeon).
BUT: it’s definitely frustrating for a performer not to have creative control over their live set!
Fingers crossed for the fairest possible outcome, JoJo!
