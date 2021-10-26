JoJo Siwa Says Jenna Johnson Has Been ‘Support’ After Split From GF – Hollywood Life

JoJo Siwa recently split from her girlfriend Kylie Prew, and she’s feeling ‘so grateful’ that she has her ‘DWTS’ partner and ‘older sister,’ Jenna Johnson, to lean on.

Over six weeks into season 30 of Dancing with the Stars, it’s abundantly clear that JoJo Siwa, 18, has made a friend for life in her pro partner, Jenna Johnson, 27. Not only are JoJo and Jenna crushing it on the dance floor (they got another perfect score this past week!), but they’ve also developed an incredibly close personal bond. In fact, while speaking to news outlets including HollywoodLife after the Oct. 25 show, JoJo mentioned how Jenna has been there for her in the wake of her split from girlfriend Kylie Prew.

“Jenna has been such a support in my life for these seven or eight weeks,” the Dance Moms alum said. “She has become my older sister and guided me through so many things. I think one thing specifically that she’s guided me through is finding happiness with myself. One thing that she’s done for me is made me happy with being me.” JoJo went on to say that her mother, Jessalynn Siwa, is just as happy about the teenage superstar’s relationship with Jenna. “She said, ‘I just love that you have Jenna in your life, as your friend, as your big sister because she just isn’t trying to change you. She just wants you to be you and be happy and be so secure of you.’ It’s something that I’m forever grateful for.”

JoJo’s comments come after her split from Kylie, whom she dated for less than a year. Us Weekly broke the news on Oct. 20 that the pair had broke up roughly two weeks prior. The outlet also noted that some DWTS cast members — likely including Jenna — were “aware about the breakup.”

JoJo has not yet directly commented on the split. The news wasn’t a huge shock to fans, given JoJo hadn’t mentioned Kylie at all on DWTS. The pair went public with their relationship back in February, just in time for them to celebrate their first Valentine’s Day together.

“No one in the world makes me as happy as this girl does. I’m so thankful to have fallen in love with the most perfect person ever who makes me smile 24/7. I love you more than you’ll ever know!” JoJo said on IG at the time.