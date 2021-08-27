JoJo Siwa Makes History As The First ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Contestant To Have A Same-Sex Dance Partner On The Upcoming 30th Season

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

#Roommates, for the upcoming 30th season of the long-running ABC hit competition series “Dancing With The Stars,” they have announced a historic change—and it’s all thanks to teenage YouTube star JoJo Siwa. During the reveal of this season’s contestants, “Dancing With The Stars” confirmed that JoJo Siwa will be the first person to ever compete on the show with a same-sex dance partner, following JoJo’s recent coming out earlier this year.

@USAToday reports, YouTube and TikTok star, JoJo Siwa, 18, is set to make history during the 30th season premiere of “Dancing With The Stars” when she officially enters the ballroom with a same-sex dance partner. You’ll recall that back in January, JoJo officially came out publicly to her fans and has since been a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community.

Speaking about the groundbreaking change to the show, JoJo said “We’re making history. This has never happened on “Dancing With the Stars” before. It’s always been a boy-girl couple.” Although her dance partner has yet to be revealed, it will likely happen before the show’s season premiere on September 20th.

JoJo Siwa is currently in a relationship with girlfriend Kylie Prew, who she recently discussed in an interview:

“I have a girlfriend who is the love of my life and who is everything to me. My journey of coming out and having a girlfriend has inspired so many people around the world. I thought that if I chose to dance with a girl on this show, it would break the stereotypical thing. It would be new, different and change for the better.”

While the U.S. version of the show is just now allowing same-sex dance partners, the U.K. version of “Dancing With The Stars” made the change last season.

