Jojo Siwa joins DWTS with first ever same-sex partnering

Jojo Siwa and Suni Lee are quite literally the perfect celebs for this show.

Big news: Dancing with the Stars just announced the first celebrity joining the cast of Season 30 and…it’s Jojo Siwa!

BIGGER NEWS: Jojo confirmed that her dance partner will be a woman, making them the first same-sex partnership EVER on DWTS.

Bring on the sequins and the sparkles. ✨ We’re SIWA excited for this! 🎀 #DWTS @itsjojosiwa

This is a first for Dancing with the Stars, but the British and Australian versions of the show have featured same-sex pairings.

You might know her from her YouTube channel with 12.3 million subscribers, but she’s no stranger to dance competitions or reality TV.


Gary Miller / Getty Images

She was a cast member on Dance Moms and recently competed on The Masked Singer. Plus there’s also, y’know, her entire music career.

Jojo also came out earlier this year, making her the perfect person to mark this moment in DWTS history.


Epic Records

Which, let’s be clear, should’ve happened a long time ago! 

ALSO HUGE NEWS: Olympic gold medallist and international treasure Suni Lee is joining the cast as well!

Suni will follow the long line of US gymnasts who’ve done Dancing with the Stars, including Simon Biles, Laurie Hernandez, and Aly Raisman. 

Good luck to both of these amazing ladies!

