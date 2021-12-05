Daftar Slot Online joker123 terpercaya joker123esports indonesiaSBOBETpoker online
JoJo Siwa Jingle Ball Red Carpet Look - Up News Info
Home Entertainment JoJo Siwa Jingle Ball Red Carpet Look
Entertainment

JoJo Siwa Jingle Ball Red Carpet Look

by Bradly Lamb
written by Bradly Lamb

“A little more adult T-to-the-bow bow.”

Alright, I would argue that 2021 has been ~the year~ for JoJo Siwa to experiment with her style — and I am here for it!


Mega / GC Images / Getty Images

We still have sparkles! We still have bows! We still have ponytails! But the gal’s growing up!!!


ABC via Getty Images

*Wipes tear from my comparatively old and decrepit cheek.* 

So, when JoJo attended KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball rocking an open cardigan, she obviously looked great!


Amy Sussman / Getty Images

“It’s a little T-to-the-bow tonight, a little more adult T-to-the-bow bow,” JoJo said to E! News. “My mom went shopping. She pulled a few things out of a bag and, immediately, I knew, this is the one for tonight. It’s the one.”


Jon Kopaloff / WireImage / Getty Images

A quick moment to highlight the heels, which are a new part of JoJo’s wardrobe — she only wore heels for the first time a few weeks ago!


Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Yet here I am, having worn heels since I was 16, still falling over.

Personally, I could have done with different shorts (I just don’t love the gathered waist in that material don’t @ me!!) — but I still think it all comes together.


Amy Sussman / Getty Images

What a time to be alive.


Steve Granitz / Getty Images

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

31 Celebs That Make Me Think, "Wait, When...

Texas Chainsaw Massacre: Trailer for Netflix sequel teases...

Parents Of Alleged School Shooter Ethan Crumbley Plead...

Jazmine Sullivan Apologizes To Fans Who Weren’t Able...

Lil Uzi Vert Balls Out For JT’s Birthday...

Lil Uzi Vert Balls Out For JT’s Birthday...

Ari Lennox Reflects On “Painful” Incident That Led...

Jayda Cheaves Details Being Detained In Jamaica Earlier...

Janet Hubert Hospitalized: “Anger Will Eat You Alive”

14 Famous Men Who Stood Up For Their...

Leave a Comment