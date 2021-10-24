Jojo Siwa Has Brown Hair, Dancing With The Stars Costume

“Literally colored my hair and painted my toes.”
Posting on Instagram, Jojo shared a pic with her Dancing with the Stars costar Jenna Johnson, writing, “It’s almost Halloween…. So today I decided to dress up as @jennajohnson 🤩.”
“Made sure I hit every detail from HEAD to TOE!!! Literally colored my hair and painted my toes🤣 definitely was worth it!!!” she added.
Now, this might just be a temporary look — but I’m personally vibin’ with the brunette look.
Plus, Jojo reportedly split from her girlfriend recently — and what says post-breakup-living better than a hair change???
It’s a look, is all I’m saying!!!
Now, we have admittedly been down this road before. Last year, Jojo showed off her dyed brown hair on TikTok — only to dye it back to blonde two days later!!!
Hopefully we’ll see this look for more than two days this time ’round!!!
