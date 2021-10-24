Jojo Siwa Has Brown Hair, Dancing With The Stars Costume

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
5

“Literally colored my hair and painted my toes.”

This is not a drill: Jojo Siwa is now a brunette!


Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Posting on Instagram, Jojo shared a pic with her Dancing with the Stars costar Jenna Johnson, writing, “It’s almost Halloween…. So today I decided to dress up as @jennajohnson 🤩.”

“Made sure I hit every detail from HEAD to TOE!!! Literally colored my hair and painted my toes🤣 definitely was worth it!!!” she added.

Now, this might just be a temporary look — but I’m personally vibin’ with the brunette look.


Joce / GC Images / Getty Images

Plus, Jojo reportedly split from her girlfriend recently — and what says post-breakup-living better than a hair change???


Hollywood To You / GC Images / Getty Images

It’s a look, is all I’m saying!!!


Joce / GC Images / Getty Images

Now, we have admittedly been down this road before. Last year, Jojo showed off her dyed brown hair on TikTok — only to dye it back to blonde two days later!!!

Hopefully we’ll see this look for more than two days this time ’round!!!

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR