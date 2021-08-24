JoJo Siwa Explains How Kylie Prew Became Her Girlfriend

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
During a new episode of Siwa’s mom’s podcast, Success with Jess, Siwa revealed how she asked Prew to be her girlfriend — and let me tell you, she didn’t do it in a normal way.
“I had a whole musical number,” Siwa shared. “I had like word choreography that coordinated to music and then it went into a song after the word [choreography].”
“It was magical, amazing, anyways… I did like ten run-throughs [beforehand] because I had to get the nerves out,” she continued.
Siwa and Prew also noted that Prew was actually the one who asked the Dance Moms alum to be her girlfriend in the first place and she was also the first one to say, “I love you.”
In fact, Prew’s life changed a lot once she met Siwa. The blonde bombshell revealed how the staff at her school acted once they learned that she was dating a celebrity.
“My principal pulled me out of class, in the middle of a test, and was like, ‘Kylie, I need to speak to you,’” she recalled.
“Here I am, I’m like, ‘oh my god, what did I do?’ I’ve never been in trouble,” Prew said. “So I’m like, OK. I walk out of my class, it’s a timed test so I’m losing time as I’m talking to my principal.”
“She takes me all the way across campus to her office and inside there’re these two massive guards and this tiny little man sitting in a chair,” Prew remembered. “She was like, ‘I got you security and I got you a counselor if you need to talk to someone.’”
“She was like, ‘Just in case.’” After feeling confused, Prew asked her principal if her mom put her up to this.
“She was like, ‘No, but we heard the news,’” Prew shared. “And I was like, ‘I’m good. Can I go back to class?’”
The whole thing made Prew realize that her life is much more different now. She even said that she’s being homeschooled now so that she could spend more time with Siwa. How cute!
