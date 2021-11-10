Jojo Siwa “Dancing With The Stars” Injury Semifinals

Top of the pyramid for sure.
Jojo Siwa is officially competing in the semifinals of Dancing with the Stars on Nov. 15!!
The 18-year-old former Dance Moms star absolutely nailed Monday night’s salsa routine with partner Jenna Johnson, and then beat Olivia Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy in the dance-off.
Not only was the salsa dance an impressive feat of gravity defying physics, but the rumba was….sensual to say the least.
They were really working all parts of that dance: face, body, and emotion.
I know Jojo is 18 now and ~technically~ an adult, but I gasped a little watching how good she was in this dance.
And she did it all while experiencing a severe pain running from her “hip to her head,” that she later documented post-show on TikTok.
Somehow, Jojo managed to dance through the pain and still pull out a win.
I just know Abby Lee Miller is silently applauding somewhere.