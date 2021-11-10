Jojo Siwa “Dancing With The Stars” Injury Semifinals

Top of the pyramid for sure.

Siwa nation — RISEEEEEE.

Jojo Siwa is officially competing in the semifinals of Dancing with the Stars on Nov. 15!!

The 18-year-old former Dance Moms star absolutely nailed Monday night’s salsa routine with partner Jenna Johnson, and then beat Olivia Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy in the dance-off.

Not only was the salsa dance an impressive feat of gravity defying physics, but the rumba was….sensual to say the least.

They were really working all parts of that dance: face, body, and emotion.

I know Jojo is 18 now and ~technically~ an adult, but I gasped a little watching how good she was in this dance.

And she did it all while experiencing a severe pain running from her “hip to her head,” that she later documented post-show on TikTok.


@itsjojosiwa / Via tiktok.com

“All of the sudden, halfway through, I got the worst feeling in my neck,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “I cracked, popped, snapped something. Couldn’t feel anything from my hip to my head.”

Somehow, Jojo managed to dance through the pain and still pull out a win.


@itsjojosiwa / Via tiktok.com

Abby Lee’s voice was probably screaming “SECOND IS THE FIRST TO LOSE” in her head the whole time.

I just know Abby Lee Miller is silently applauding somewhere.

