Jojo Siwa And Girlfriend Kylie Prew Reportedly Break Up

“Kylie stopped attending Dancing With the Stars.”
“Kylie stopped attending the show so she hasn’t been seen in the audience since they split,” the source noted.
In early October, rumors started swirling that Siwa and Prew split when the Dance Moms alum shared a cryptic Instagram post about feeling stressed out.
“This has been a WEEK,” Siwa wrote at the time. “My brain has never been so overwhelmed/overloaded with not only work but also personal life.”
“This week of my life has taught me SO much,” she continued. “Live in the moment. Smile however you can. Whatever it takes to be happy, do it.”
“Even though this week has been one of the hardest in my life for so many different reasons, it’s also been one of the best,” she added. “I’m thankful for every time I smiled this week and every time I smiled in the last 18 years❤️.”
Siwa also said that week was “very, very extreme and something that [she] had never gone through and something that [she’s] never felt before.”
But she said that she’s really “lucky” that she has “really good people” in her life who can help her get through the hard times.
I hope that everything is OK with the “Boomerang” singer.
