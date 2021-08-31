Join the Global Celebration of Ethereum—ETHOnline By CoinQuora

- ETHGlobal announced that ETHOnline will happen on September 17, 2021.
- This event will last for three weeks – from September 17, 2021, to October 15, 2021.
- This will be ETHGlobal’s biggest event of the year.
ETHGlobal invites you to a 3-week long event that brings the community together—an event filled with hackathons, summits, and workshops. ETHGlobal announced in a tweet that ETHOnline will soon begin, on September 17, 2021.
If you thought HackMoney was big…
What if we told you we were going bigger?
Don’t miss #ETHOnline–our biggest event of the year! Hack for over $150k in prizes (and counting), and celebrate an incredible year of growth in our ecosystem.
