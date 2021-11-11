Johnson Matthey shares plunge as it exits battery materials business, CEO to step down

Article content Johnson Matthey’s shares plunged nearly 20% on Thursday after the British chemicals company said it would exit its battery materials business due to crushing competition and that Chief Executive Robert MacLeod would step down next year. The company, which also makes pollution filters for cars, warned that annual results would be towards the lower end of market expectations as it takes a hit from supply chain disruptions caused by the global chip shortage as well as a labor crunch in the United States.

Article content Shares in the London-listed blue-chip company were down 19.5% at 2,224 pence at 0859 GMT. Johnson Matthey named Liam Condon, the head of Germany’s Bayer crop science unit that includes Monsanto, to replace MacLeod, who will step down after nearly eight years as CEO, saying it was time to move on. Earlier this week, Bayer said Condon would quit at the end of the year following disappointing results. On its battery materials business, Johnson Matthey said potential returns from the unit could not justify investments as it struggles to compete with more established large scale and low cost producers. Electric vehicle manufactures too have sought to scale up in the battery supplying business amid a push for greener car technology.