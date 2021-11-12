Johnson & Johnson plans to split into two companies By Reuters

(Reuters) – Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:) said on Friday that it is planning to break up into two companies, splitting off its consumer health division that sells Band-Aids and Baby Powder from its large pharmaceuticals unit.
The healthcare company will separate its consumer health business into a new publicly traded company and is aiming to complete the planned separation in 18 to 24 months, it said in a statement.
J&J will retain its pharmaceuticals and medical device units, which sells drugs such as cancer treatment Darzalex. The units are expected to generate revenue of roughly $77 billion in 2021.
Shares of the company rose 5% before the bell.
