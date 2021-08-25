Johnny Hints He Would Walk Away From Bao – Hollywood Life

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Bao’s habits have Johnny questioning everything. In this EXCLUSIVE ‘Married At First Sight’ preview, Johnny says their ‘differences’ would have likely made him walk away if they were dating.

Bao knows that she doesn’t see eye-to-eye with Johnny on everything. “But my fear is that I’ve sensed that you probably don’t like some things your seeing of me as a travel companion,” Bao tells Johnny in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the August 25 episode of Married At First Sight.

The topic of discussion? Showering. Bao admits she may shower a few times a day or maybe just a few times a week. She says she showers once a day “most of the time.” She adds, “There are times that I’m so tired when I come home [that] whatever I’m wearing I will sometimes just get in bed that way and not even brush my teeth and not even floss.”

That never happens for Johnny. “I don’t think I’ll ever get to the point of showering 3 times a day,” Bao tells Johnny. For Johnny, he just doesn’t want to get the bed dirty. “I’m basically saying every time you work out or you’re sweating, don’t bring it into the bed,” Johnny says.

Bao asks if she can sleep on the couch if she doesn’t feel like taking a shower after working out. Johnny looks less than pleased with this response.

“As I’m finding we have differences, they’re very important differences to me, and it makes me really nervous again,” Johnny says. “These are definitely things I would have uncovered in the first couple months of dating. And if I’m being 100 percent honest, I would have walked away.”

Bao just wants Johnny to let her be “dirty” when she feels like it. If that means crashing on the couch and giving them space, then so be it. But is Johnny going to be okay with that? If his facial reaction is any indication, Bao may want to go a different route. Married At First Sight season 13 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Lifetime.