John Travolta Smiles With Son Benjamin In Rare Beach Selfie – Hollywood Life

The Travoltas celebrated Halloween with a smiley trip to the beach, where the father-son duo posed for a sweet selfie together.

While the beach may not be the scariest place to spend Halloween, John Travolta and his 10-year-old son Benjamin had a sweet dad and son day with some waves on Sunday October 31. The look-alike duo seemed incredibly happy to spend the spooky holiday with some sun. The 67-year-old actor also asked fans to comment with what some of their favorite Halloween treats are.

John rocked a black t-shirt, while his son leaned into him for the picture, as both smiled wide for the spooky beach day. “Happy Halloween everybody,” he wrote with a jack-o-lantern emoji. “What was your favorite candy bar growing up at Halloween?” Plenty of stars commented their favorite candy bars and offered well-wishes to the Pulp Fiction star. John’s older daughter Ella, 21, commented to say that her favorite candy bar was Reese’s.

John seems to clearly love spending time with both his son and daughter. John and Benjamin had a boys night back at the end of June, when the Saturday Night Fever star brought the youngster to the Stanley Cup playoffs to cheer on the Tampa Bay Lightning. John also showed pride in his daughter as she embarked on her acting career with a role in the upcoming movie Get Lost in July. Ella has acted alongside her dad in the movies Old Dogs in 2009 and 2019’s The Poison Rose. John celebrated Father’s Day with both his kids with another sweet selfie. “It is a privilege to be the father of these two beautiful children – thank you for the honor and my love and respect to all fathers,” he wrote in the caption.

The actor had both Benjamin and Ella with his late-wife Kelly Preston, who died in July 2020 at age 57, after a battle with breast cancer. John and Kelly also had a son Jett, who died in January 2009 at age 16, after suffering from a seizure. In August, John opened up about the emotional discussion he had with Benjamin after his mother’s passing. John said the discussion “changed his viewpoint.”