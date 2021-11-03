John Raines joins TELUS as President, TELUS Agriculture

Article content Under Mr. Raines’ leadership, TELUS Agriculture will continue its focus on leveraging technology to digitally enhance food quality and security, with the goal of increasing food availability for communities across the globe. VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Following an extensive global search, TELUS today announced that John Raines is joining the organization as President, TELUS Agriculture, effective November 29, 2021. A global-leading agriculture technology company, TELUS Agriculture provides innovative connected technology solutions and leverages real-time data to optimize the food value chain.

Article content “I am thrilled to welcome John as a vital member of our TELUS senior leadership team,” said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO, TELUS. “With over 20 years of global experience in the agriculture sector, John is exceedingly well-positioned to lead the ongoing evolution of TELUS Agriculture. Indeed, leveraging his tremendous expertise in respect of data science and digital agriculture, in concert with his genuine passion for farming and agriculture, John will further progress our goal of connecting the entire agricultural value chain with smart, secure, end-to-end technology software solutions to ensure a safer and more nutritious food supply for citizens around the world.” Raised serving farmers, Mr. Raines has more than two decades of leadership experience in the agricultural sector. His considerable tenure and expertise in the digitization of agriculture data have resulted in numerous achievements, including the completion of multi-billion-dollar mergers and acquisitions within North America and around the globe. He also led the global commercialization of the largest digital agriculture platform in North America, South America, and Europe, and established high-performing, international operations across the agriculture sector.

Article content “I’m very proud to be joining one of the world’s largest, pure-play agriculture technology teams, with a scope that covers over 50 countries worldwide and some of the best minds in the business,” said Mr. Raines. “I’m very inspired about TELUS Agriculture’s absolute commitment to feed the world by building a more sustainable, abundant, and secure food supply for generations to come, and I look forward to leading our digital agriculture team in realizing our collective goals.” About TELUS Agriculture

TELUS Agriculture leverages technology and data to enable a better flow of information across the agriculture and food industry. We deliver better food outcomes for consumers, while enabling cross-industry collaboration, with solutions that drive efficiencies and profit for farmers and ranchers, agribusinesses, and food, beverage, consumer goods and retail companies. TELUS Agriculture’s growing list of solutions includes farm management software, precision agronomy, traceability, supply chain and trade promotion management. TELUS Agriculture is backed by a team of over 1,500 experts across Canada, the USA, Mexico, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Armenia, Germany, China, and Australia.

Article content For more information please visit telus.com/agriculture , follow us @TELUS_Ag on Twitter and TELUS Agriculture on LinkedIn. About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications technology company with $16 billion in annual revenue and 16 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video, and security. We leverage our global-leading technology and compassion to enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. In 2020, TELUS was recognized as having the fastest wireless network in the world, reinforcing our commitment to provide Canadians with access to superior technology that connects us to the people, resources and information that make our lives better. TELUS Health is Canada’s leader in digital health technology, improving access to health and wellness services and revolutionizing the flow of health information across the continuum of care. TELUS Agriculture provides innovative digital solutions throughout the agriculture value chain, supporting better food outcomes from improved agri-business data insights and processes. TELUS International (TSX and NYSE: TIXT) is a leading digital customer experience innovator that delivers next-generation AI and content management solutions for global brands across the technology and games, ecommerce and FinTech, communications and media, healthcare, travel and hospitality sectors. TELUS and TELUS International operate in 25+ countries around the world. Together, let’s make the future friendly. Driven by our passionate social purpose to connect all citizens for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired TELUS, our team members and retirees to contribute more than $820 million and 1.6 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world. For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com , follow us @TELUSNews on Twitter and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram. Sacha Gudmundsson

TELUS Public Relations

Sacha.Gudmundsson@telus.com

