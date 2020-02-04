John Obi Mikel: Former Chelsea midfielder allegedly racially abused after Trabzonspor's victory | Soccer news





It is alleged that John Obi Mikel was racially abused after Trabzons’s victory on Saturday

Trabzonspor has condemned the alleged racist abuses directed against former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel after his match against Fenerbahce.

The 32-year-old Nigeria international was attacked on social media after the 2-1 victory of the Super Lig team at the Senol Gunes stadium.

The Turkish club said in a statement: "Racism is a refuge for defenseless and ignorant people. Our soccer player, Obi Mikel, condemns racist attacks after Fenerbahce's game."

"We present to the public that we have filed a criminal complaint against the attackers."

Mikel's teammate Joao Pereira also said on Twitter: "It is sad and unacceptable that in 2020 we continue to face acts of racism and disrespect like this. Football is much bigger than the small people behind these unfortunate acts ".

Trabzonspor placed third in the Super League with his home victory on Saturday.

Mikel, who moved to Turkey from Middlesbrough in June 2019, has made 22 appearances in all competitions for the side of head coach Huseyin Cimsir so far this quarter.