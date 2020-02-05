John Henderson enjoys the return of the Premier League Darts in Aberdeen | Darts news

%MINIFYHTML33cc0e68901ea040e4812a497c5ea34311% %MINIFYHTML33cc0e68901ea040e4812a497c5ea34312%





Henderson was the hero in last year's visit to Aberdeen

The reverence of John Henderson's Premier League in Aberdeen last year provided one of the best moments of 2019 and, as he prepares for his return home on Thursday night, & # 39; The Highlander & # 39; aims to create history and become the first & # 39; Challenger & # 39; in registering a Premier League victory.

%MINIFYHTML33cc0e68901ea040e4812a497c5ea34313% %MINIFYHTML33cc0e68901ea040e4812a497c5ea34314%

Henderson was one of nine & # 39; contenders & # 39; who participated in the biggest roadshow of the sport 12 months ago, and the friendly Scotsman claimed a part of the loot against world number one Michael van Gerwen on an unforgettable night in Granite City.

%MINIFYHTML33cc0e68901ea040e4812a497c5ea34315% %MINIFYHTML33cc0e68901ea040e4812a497c5ea34316%

The 46-year-old received vociferous support from a local crowd of around 4,000 fans in the former AECC and his entrance, accompanied by bagpipes, was possibly the most iconic in the tournament's history.

"Walking is still fresh in the minds of many people, but what a night. What a night it was," Henderson told Sky Sports.

2:38 With the start of the 2020 Premier League this Thursday in Aberdeen, who can forget John Henderson's walk accompanied by bagpipes in front of his local audience? With the start of the 2020 Premier League this Thursday in Aberdeen, who can forget John Henderson's walk accompanied by bagpipes in front of his local audience?

"I never miss the Premier League on Thursday. I always see it, but social networks went into crisis after that night, it was fantastic."

"People come to me and say you should get tired of being asked about it, but you can't get tired of remembering that night."

"It was a great night. The ride was fantastic. If tomorrow surpasses that, a cookie awaits us."

However, the decibel level will rise a little on Thursday night, as P,amp;J Live organizes a Premier League night for the first time, and 8,000 fans are expected to roar with their countrymen.

"I did an interview there while it was empty and it was massive. The place is huge and will rock tomorrow," Henderson continued.

"Obviously, the newly crowned world champion Peter Wright is Scottish, Gary (Anderson) returned from an injury and then me, so congratulations."

The success of the Wright & # 39; s World Championship on New Year's Day is further proof that a golden era seized the Scottish darts, following the consecutive titles of Gary Anderson in 2015 and 2016.

The couple also teamed up to secure the inaugural crown of the Scottish Darts World Cup last summer and Henderson admits that Snakebite's latest success can serve as inspiration for sport veterans.

Henderson defended himself 6-3 to claim a share of the loot against Van Gerwen in his Premier League debut

"Gary has won the World Championship a couple of times, now Peter has succeeded. They won the World Cup last year too. We are in a good place at the moment."

"There are many good dart players in Scotland, a couple more will receive their tour cards this year, so we hope to have more in the future."

"I'm 46 years old and time is running as they say, but Peter has shown that you can still win world titles. Phil (Taylor) showed that you can still win it in your 50s but it has stimulated me.

"I'm not saying that if Peter can do it, I can do it, but he just showed that you can still play at the highest level in the late 40s and early 50s."

Premier League Darts, Night One, Aberdeen Michael Smith v Glen Durrant Gary Anderson vs. Daryl Gurney Michael van Gerwen vs. Peter Wright Nathan Aspinall v John Henderson Gerwyn Price v Rob Cross

The obvious warning is the conveyor belt of the young talent that emerges from the ranks and Henderson will play one of the rising stars of the sport on Thursday: debutant Nathan Aspinall.

The 28-year-old has enjoyed an incredible increase over the past two years, reaching consecutive World Championship semifinals and raising an important first title at the United Kingdom Open last year.

Henderson is full of praise for & # 39; The Asp & # 39 ;, but admits he is intrigued to see how the Stockport star faces the partisan atmosphere that will inevitably be generated.

"These young people who are entering are not afraid. Michael van Gerwen, Gary Anderson – the fear factor has disappeared now – they still start big favorites but we are going there and it's just another dart game now. The darts are in a good time place in this moment.

"He will never have played in an atmosphere like this morning, so it will be new for him, so we'll see how he handles it." Hendo facing Nathan Aspinall …

"It's going to be a difficult game. Nathan has had a fantastic year. The UK Open champion – Las Vegas champion. He's winning floor events and defending himself in all these World Series."

"He will never have played in an atmosphere like this morning, so it will be new for him, so we'll see how he handles it."

"He's a bubbly character, it's lovely to be with him. In fact, we sit at the same table in the Players Championship, so I have to meet Nathan in recent years, we're pretty close."

"We will be warriors on that stage in a nice way, but we'll have a drink later, win or lose," he added.

Premier League darts live Live

Henderson is one of the four & # 39; contenders & # 39; who return as & # 39; challengers & # 39; in 2020: the talented trio of Luke Humphries, Chris Dobey and Jeffrey de Zwaan have also been rewarded for their impressive performances in 2019.

Pitcher Huntly admits that he thought the PDC would return to the original ten-player format this year, although he believes the new concept gave the tournament a new dimension.

"If I'm honest, I didn't think they were going to go with him (Challengers) this year, I thought maybe they would go with the top ten. It worked in my opinion."

"I'm not saying he was getting rancid because I love the Premier League, but it gave him something new and obviously young Luke (Humphries) had a good ride and Chris Dobey in Newcastle, we all played well which was nice too."

Henderson's return is not a surprise given last year's exploits, although the former World Grand Prix semifinalist acknowledges the additional expectation on his shoulders.

& # 39; The Highlander & # 39; welcomed by a hero of the capacity crowd in Aberdeen

& # 39; The Highlander & # 39; He was one of three & # 39; contestants & # 39; in registering a tie in the roadshow last year, although none of the invited players could claim a coveted victory, a statistic that Henderson is trying to rectify.

"Could you put someone else in Aberdeen? I'm not sure if I could, definitely after last year. It was very nice to receive the call and I'm eager to try to relive what we did last year."

"I just want to go there and play well in front of my local audience. There is some additional pressure this year because of what happened last year: get a 6-6 draw (against MVG} and maybe there will be more expectations against a player "weaker,quot;.

"In my opinion, he is not a weaker player. Nathan is playing well. There is a lot of pressure, but I hope I can play well and get the first victory as a challenger."

Follow every week of the Premier League at Sky Sports, starting in Aberdeen on Thursday, February 6, and 17 weeks of action continue every Thursday until the Play-Offs in London on May 21.