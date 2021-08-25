John De Goey: Here is a better way to Build Back Better

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Economic growth and environmental sustainability are incompatible objectives and we’ll be backed into a corner when inflation or climate problems get worse Photo by Brent Lewin/Bloomberg files

Article content On Aug. 10, the U.S. Senate passed a US$550-billion infrastructure plan that represents the biggest burst of spending on public works in decades. It was a bipartisan success that significantly advances President Joe Biden’s economic agenda.

Article content It also formalizes the interplay between three things: a de facto commitment to modern monetary theory, the political desire to keep the economy growing and, in light of the latest “Code Red” report on climate change, an existential and urgent need to deal with the climate emergency. This seems to be the political and economic playbook for virtually all G7 leaders. There is a remarkable consensus that spans the political spectrum. According to the playbook first established last spring, what we all need to do is:

Article content Slash interest rates to effectively zero; Use micro-level fiscal stimulus to keep the economy moving; and Spend the lion’s share of the macro-level stimulus on building and rebuilding infrastructure to move into a world with a much smaller carbon footprint.

Article content The objective is laudable, but there’s a snag. Voters don’t generally buy into a “Green Shift.” Just ask former Liberal leader Stéphane Dion. But they do buy into jobs and economic growth. Rather than trying to reconcile these two seemingly disparate agendas, governments of all stripes have chosen to marry them together to make one a necessary precondition of the other. The prime minister insists those two objectives are not mutually exclusive. Despite this, and as the federal election in Canada gets under way, there is a growing chorus of prominent Canadians who say the nation’s major political parties are neglecting economic growth as an issue. I disagree. Parties are talking about growth, just not in a traditional way. Old school commentators talk about our weak competitiveness, but don’t acknowledge the active paradigm shift toward sustainability already under way.

Article content John McKenzie, chief executive officer of TMX Group Ltd., recently said, “The biggest, most pressing economic issue for Canada is the need for a long-term growth plan. Are we doing the right planning for long-term growth? Are we creating the conditions for reinvestment, for businesses to invest?” Parties are talking about growth, just not in a traditional way The questions are rhetorical. Here’s the rub: economic growth and environmental sustainability are incompatible objectives in the long run. Politicians also know that voters hate to be told there are tough times ahead, so there is no mention of belt-tightening as the spigots remain wide open. This time, however, those spigots are trained on things that are accretive to the concept of sustainability. Meanwhile, central bankers have painted our politicians into a corner. Of course we need stimulus to grow, but at some point that will likely create systemic inflation and exacerbate environmental concerns.

Article content When the inflation comes and/or when the environmental problems become unavoidable, we will be euchered. For inflation, we can either fight it by raising rates and tanking the economy, or we can let it run rampant and die a death of a thousand cuts. For environmental degradation, we can muddle through as we have or we can be more proactive, thereby incurring even more debt. The bold attempt in the here and now is to manufacture growth (avert economic shrinkage and an ultimate depression) in a way that maintains and enhances sustainability. The current government has upped the ante in actively committing to building a green economy. The plan is to make the public policy case for retrofits, subsidies, green grids, increased carbon taxes and the like to transition to a ‘new economy’ before the fiscal house of cards collapses.

Several esteemed economists have been expressing similar concerns for decades. They include Canadians Peter Victor and Jeff Rubin, American Richard Heinberg and Englishman Tim Jackson. These forward-looking thinkers were easy to dismiss in the past because the things they were warning us about seemed distant and unthreatening. The challenge now, for politicians, central bankers and thought leaders throughout the western world, is to do what is necessary — and for voters to have the courage and foresight to provide a mandate for them to do it.

_____________________________________________________________

