John Cena collectibles, rum tokens, SuperRare 2.0, and more… By Cointelegraph

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:) announced on Aug. 16 that it will be dropping nonfungible tokens (NFTs) depicting WWE Hall of Famer John Cena.
Last week the beloved wrestling organization dropped its first NFT collection featuring The Undertaker, with the highest-selling NFT going for $100,000 through auction.
