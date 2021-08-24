John Cena Carries Wife Shay Shariatzadeh’s Bags In Airport – Photos – Hollywood Life

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

John Cena is officially the best husband ever as he carried his wife, Shay Shariatzadeh’s, bags through the airport.

If only we could all have a hunky husband like John Cena, 44! The WWE star proved he is the best husband when he carried his wife, Shay Shariatzadeh’s, bags through JFK airport in New York on August 23. The couple looked adorable as they traveled together while John wheeled both his and Shay’s massive black suitcases. Shay is one lucky lady, considering all she needed to do was carry her purse around. You can see the photos HERE.

For the outing, John opted to wear a navy blue fitted floral button-down shirt with dark-wash jeans, a Yankees baseball cap, black sneakers, and a face mask. Meanwhile, Shay looked just as casual in a pair of tight high-waisted blue jeans with a gray T-shirt, white sneakers, and a mask.

When the couple isn’t dressed down, they clean up quite nicely and that’s exactly what they did at the premiere of his latest film, The Suicide Squad, in Los Angeles on August 2. They looked madly in love as they shared a kiss on the red carpet and we love that John was in his superhero costume for the movie at the event.

John wore his red white and blue costume while Shay looked just as fabulous in a coordinating red white blue and gold sequin mini dress with a high neckline. She topped her look off with a pair of black strappy heels and dangling diamond earrings.

We love that the happy couple seems to be doing well and it’s so refreshing to see them both dressed up and down.