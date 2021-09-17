John Cena calls his own NFT sales a ‘catastrophic failure’ By Cointelegraph

Professional wrestler and actor John Cena said fans only purchased 7.4% of his World Wrestling (NYSE:) Entertainment, or WWE, nonfungible tokens (NFTs) that he made available last month.
Speaking at Florida Supercon 2021 on Sept. 12, Cena said it was a mistake to market his WWE NFTs as part of a package with physical collectibles — a hat, shirt, wristbands, belt, towel, autographed picture, and the digital collectible. The organization offered 500 gold tier packages with the NFT for $1,000, but only a fraction of them sold.
