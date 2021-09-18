John Cena Admits His WWE NFT Series a Catastrophic Failure By CoinQuora

  • John Cena features in an NFTs series launched by WWE.
  • WWE sells only 37 out of 500 kits or 7.4%.
  • Cena calls his own NFT sales a ‘catastrophic failure.’

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:) features John Cena in a non-fungible token (NFT) series. Besides, it is a part of the hot stories of 2021 that has been the rise of interest in NFTs. Likewise, more athletes and sports organizations have chosen to capitalize on the increase of NFTs by launching digital assets.

Furthermore, WWE tried to sell a 500 series of limited and platinum edition NFTs, including a personalized WWE Championship Title Belt. In addition, those who bought the John Cena NFTs also arrange for a once-in-a-lifetime experience for two at WrestleMania 38 in 2022.

But, John Cena said at Florida SuperCon:

So I talk a lot about failure.” This idea failed. So why is it a thousand bucks? Because the folks at WWE and I believed a thousand…

