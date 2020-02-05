John Abraham will star in Vedalam's Hindu remake



It is the reign of the remakes and it seems that John Abrahm also joined the brigade in 2020. According to reports, John Abraham will star in the remake of the successful 2015 film, Vedalam, starring Thala Ajith, Shruti Haasan, Lakshmi Menon and Rahul Dev. John Abraham will be seen in the lead role in this action-packed movie and will begin shooting soon. Reports say that although female actors are not finalized, creators look for strong actors to play the leading roles. According to reports, “The team will continue in a couple of months. The idea is to shoot in real places to capture the local flavor. A small portion outside the city will also be preserved. ” Bhushan Kumar will produce the movie.



This year, there are a series of remakes waiting to be launched on the big screen. After the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor will be seen in the Jersey remake. Akshay Kumar will star in Laxxmi Bomb, which launches this Eid. And now John Abraham is ready to put himself in Thala Ajith's shoes and make 2020 a year full of action for Bollywood lovers.