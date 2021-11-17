Joe Natale out as Rogers CEO, to be replaced by former CFO Staffieri: Sources

Edward Rogers, whose family controls Rogers Communications, tried to get Natale to leave in September and had a plan to replace him with Tony Staffieri

Less than two weeks after Edward Rogers was given a green light by British Columbia’s Supreme Court for his shakeup of the board of directors of Rogers Communications, Joe Natale is out as CEO of the telecommunications giant, sources say.

Natale’s replacement is Tony Staffieri, the company’s former chief financial officer, the sources say.

Edward Rogers, whose family controls Rogers Communications, tried to get Natale to leave in September and had a plan to replace him with Staffieri. But after 10 of 11 directors initially voted in favour of a negotiated exit package for Natale, some of the company’s directors including members of Edward’s family voted instead to keep Natale and get rid of Staffieri.

Sources familiar with the unfolding drama said a board meeting was called late Tuesday after Edward Rogers unveiled his plan to bring Staffieri back into the company and Natale balked.

The corporate shakeup comes at a crucial time for Rogers Communications, whose officials are set to appear next week in front of the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission seeking approval for the $26-billion takeover of rival Shaw Communications Inc.

