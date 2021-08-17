Joe Jonas Shares A Nude Photo Of Himself For Birthday

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
Joe has a lot to be thankful for!
Joe Jonas looked like he had a great time celebrating his 32nd birthday, and based on all the photos he posted on Instagram, it seems like he had a great time!!
“Thank you everyone for the b-day love yesterday ❤️,” he wrote with the partying face emoji and the hashtag 32.
In the slides, Jonas showed off his birthday cake, which was shaped like a cappuccino, and some of the decor from the festivities.
However, the best photo was the last one that Jonas shared. He posted a picture of himself, nude, behind wife Sophie Turner. The musician appeared to be brushing his teeth while Turner took a photo of him in the mirror.
Turner also wished him a happy birthday when she shared two pictures of him in a seriously adorable white sweater and gray slacks. “Birthday boy,” she captioned the post.
His birthday isn’t the only thing he’s been celebrating! The couple recently celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary in June, and in July they watched their daughter, Willa, turn a year old.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!