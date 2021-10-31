Joe Jonas Posts Demi Lovato Camp Rock Reunion Selfie

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
3

I hate that I just realized “Camp Rock” came out 13 years ago…

Alright, so if you’re on this post you’re probably aware of the seminal 2008 masterpiece, Camp Rock.


Disney Channel / courtesy Everett Collection

Well, co-stars Joe Jonas and Demi Lovato had a lil’ reunion this past weekend at a Halloween party in LA.


Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for iHeartMedia, Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

Joe shared a selfie of the pair onto his story, along with a purple heart GIF…

…Which was then shared by Demi.

Things get extra interesting when you remember that Joe and Demi briefly dated after the release of Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam, and that Demi had a crush on Joe during filming. In recent years though, the two seem to have largely fallen out of touch.


Jim Spellman / WireImage / Getty Images

Which makes sense, because I also do not talk to people I dated for a month when I was 17. 

Joe continued with the DCOM theme with his costume, which was Paolo from The Lizzie McGuire Movie — alongside Sophie Turner as Isabella.

The party everyone was at was unsurprisingly a star-studded affair, with Ashley Benson and Paris Hilton also in attendance.

I guess this is a sign I should stay in and watch DCOM movies…?

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR