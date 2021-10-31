Joe Jonas Posts Demi Lovato Camp Rock Reunion Selfie

I hate that I just realized “Camp Rock” came out 13 years ago…
Well, co-stars Joe Jonas and Demi Lovato had a lil’ reunion this past weekend at a Halloween party in LA.
Joe shared a selfie of the pair onto his story, along with a purple heart GIF…
…Which was then shared by Demi.
Things get extra interesting when you remember that Joe and Demi briefly dated after the release of Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam, and that Demi had a crush on Joe during filming. In recent years though, the two seem to have largely fallen out of touch.
Joe continued with the DCOM theme with his costume, which was Paolo from The Lizzie McGuire Movie — alongside Sophie Turner as Isabella.
The party everyone was at was unsurprisingly a star-studded affair, with Ashley Benson and Paris Hilton also in attendance.
I guess this is a sign I should stay in and watch DCOM movies…?
