Joe Jonas & Daughter Willa’s Beach Day: Photos – Hollywood Life

Joe Jonas sweetly took little Willia for a dip in the cool ocean water! The 1-year-old looked adorable in a rainbow swimsuit.

Joe Jonas, 32, enjoyed some daddy-daughter time with his 1-year-old daughter Willa! The singer was spotted at Miami Beach on Friday, Oct. 15, along with a female friend. The Jonas Brothers singer looked fitter than ever as he opted to go shirtless, soaking up the sunshine on the clear and bright day. His tattoo collection was on full display as he rocked just a pair of black swim shorts and a matching baseball cap.

The doting dad took Willa up to the cool water for a little dip, keeping her face shielded from harmful UV rays with a denim bucket hat. He crouched into the water as he played with Willa, who was held by a friend in the group. He then picked up the 1-year-old, who looked so cute in a rainbow colored swimsuit, as they went for a walk along the sandy shore.

Joe and wife Sophie Turner, 25, became first-time parents in July 2020, a year after tying the knot at the gorgeous Château de Tourreau in France. The cute family of three have been regularly spotted out-and-about in both Los Angeles, and more recently, New York City (notably, Joe hails from New Jersey, while Sophie is British). Just two weeks ago, they made their way through the trendy Tribeca neighborhood as Sophie held onto Willa while Joe pushed the empty stroller. The 1-year-old looked so cute in a beige dress, along with matching pants and cheetah shoes.

Joe has previously gushed that his baby girl is “gorgeous” in rare comments about his family. “[Parenthood] been amazing,” Joe said May 4 on CBS This Morning, crediting the COVID-19 pandemic for allowing him to spend more time at home. “[The pandemic has allowed for] forced time at home. I’m always on the go, I’m always moving and traveling and touring. And to be in one place for a solid amount of time and having my feet on the ground and be with my family — my immediate family — is time I don’t think I’ll get back, so I’m so thankful and grateful,” he also added.