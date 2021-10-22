Joe Giudice Reacts To Ex-Wife Teresa’s ‘Quick’ Engagement – Hollywood Life

Joe Giudice had a few thoughts about his ex-wife Teresa Giudice’s recent engagement to Luis Ruelas. Find out what he had to say here!

Joe Giudice, 49, was married to Teresa Giudice, 49, for 20 years. Although their separation in Dec. 2019 had some rocky patches, he has been relatively supportive of his ex-wife in her relationship with Luis Ruelas, 46. Now that Luis proposed to Teresa, how does Joe feel?

“I’m happy for Teresa and Louie, I give them my blessings,” the former Real Housewives of New Jersey star told Page Six on Oct. 22. “I think they moved a bit quick into this romance, but I’m glad she found her true love and wish them all the best.”

Teresa and Luis began dating in Nov. 2020, and their relationship took a turn for the serious earlier this month when they moved into a huge New Jersey mansion together, sharing their journey on Instagram stories. Then, on Monday, Oct. 19, Luis proposed in the most epically romantic way in Greece, with roses, fireworks, and more. “Teresa is ecstatic right now and she truly feels she found her dream man,” a source close to Teresa EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife, adding that the reality star “is happier than she’s been in a long time.”

The source continued, “Luis entered Teresa’s life when she was going through one of the hardest times in her life. After a divorce, she had lost both her parents, and was still trying to figure out what life looked like as somewhat of a single mom after Joe went away.”

Teresa and Luis began dating two months after Teresa finalized her divorce from Joe. The former couple share daughters Gia, 20, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 12, together. The split between the longtime husband and wife came amidst Joe’s deportation to his native Italy following his time in prison for fraud.

After the separation, a source told PEOPLE, “They have been very friendly with one another and are very supportive of each other’s happiness. They still love one another, but as Teresa told Andy Cohen on the Watch What Happens Live special, they are separated by the Atlantic Ocean. Neither is interested in a long distance relationship.”