Joe Exotic Says He’s ‘Innocent’ From Jail – Hollywood Life

The trailer for ‘Tiger King 2’ is here, and Joe Exotic is calling himself ‘an innocent man’ from prison and lamenting others’ success at his expense.

Tiger King 2 is coming soon! Netflix dropped the official trailer to the sequel of its hit docu-series, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness, on Oct. 27. The trailer reveals that Part 2 will premiere on November 17, and it starts off with an ominous phone call coming in from Joe Exotic, who is in prison for attempting to hire a hitman to kill rival Carole Baskin. “There’s an innocent man in prison,” Joe, 58, says on the call. “Everybody from the zoo is out there making money, and I’m paying the price for every one of them people. If you give a damn, it’s time to speak up.”

Elsewhere in the trailer, the disappearance (and assumed death) of Carole’s ex-husband Don Lewis is also explored. Many fans have speculated that Carole, 60, was behind her husband going missing, but the trailer offers some other theories. “He was dealing with some shady characters down in Costa Rica,” a voice says in the trailer. Another person says, “Don liked to play with dangerous stuff. They’ll kill you for that.”

But most surprising of all, the trailer hints at a possible alliance between longtime foes Joe and Carole. “If I have to make a deal with the devil, I will make a deal with the devil,” Joe says. Per Netflix, Jeff Lowe, Tim Stark, Allen Glover, and James Garretson will all also be back for the sequel. The show’s official longline reads, “The colorful saga of America’s most notorious big cat owners continues. Sudden fame and unwanted attention from the authorities turns up the heat and unearths some stunning revelations.”

The original Tiger King completely captivated audiences when it began streaming on March 20, 2020. The docuseries mainly focused on Joe, the former owner of G.W. Zoo in Oklahoma who ends up in jail for hiring a hitman to kill Carole, CEO of Big Cat Rescue in Florida. He was originally sentenced to 22 to 27 years in prison in January 2020, but was re-sentenced in July 2021, where a court ordered his sentence fall between 17.5 and 22 years. Joe’s husband Dillon Passage, 26, announced that he planned to divorce the convicted felon in March 2021.

Carole, meanwhile, wasn’t pleased about Tiger King. She apparently thought the show would highlight how animals are mistreated, but instead she received harassing phone calls after the documentary aired. After the sequel was announced, Carole confirmed that she would not be taking part.

Tiger King 2 premieres on Netflix on November 17.