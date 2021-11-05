Joe Budden Responds After Declaring He’s “Bisexual” In Viral Podcast Clip

Joe Budden is not new to trending status on Twitter. From exchanging words with folks to handing out harsh critiques, he typically lets his Twitter fingers fly. But, on Thursday, he became a topic for words said on his own creation, The Joe Budden Podcast.

Earlier today, users lit up Twitter with discussions of Joe’s sexuality due to a viral clip of his latest episode: ‘Y’all Must Be New Here.’ Released yesterday, Joe and co-hosts discussed DaBaby’s upcoming tour ‘Live Show Killa’ during a portion of their nearly two-hour-long drop.

As previously reported, DaBaby plans to hit stages across the United States between November 2020 and February 2022. Rolling Loud is presenting the 22-city tour, which includes Atlanta, Houston and Los Angeles. This announcement comes after Gwendolyn D. Clemons, CEO of LGBTQIA+ org Relationship Unleashed, told TMZ via email that DaBaby has done his redemption work since his comments at Rolling Loud Miami earlier this year.

“We believed that his lack of comprehensive understanding about these types of social issues was rooted in a place of miseducation and sheer ignorance,” Gwendolyn allegedly wrote. “However, given the opportunity to go forward and do better we believe our objectives were highly effective and yes, he deserved to perform at Rolling Loud NY.”

After Joe’s co-host read an excerpt of an article about the tour and Gwendolyn’s comments, Joe Budden gave an unexpected response.

“I’m bisexual,” Joe Budden stated. “How do I spread this news?”

Joe blurted out the comment as his co-hosts discussed obtaining permission from “the gays” to perform. A few seconds later, Joe doubled down saying “I like guys and girls, spread the word.” He ended this particular commentary by saying “I’m down, I’ve seen enough.”

All the hosts discussed their disbelief at reports about alleged permission given by Relationship Unleashed. At one point prior to his sexuality comment, the former rapper turned media personality called the situation “extortion.”

He claimed he might get cancelled after saying so.

Nonetheless, folks on social media engaged in debates on whether the confession is authentic. Joe might’ve added some fuel to the fire with his Thursday afternoon tweet.

“Ahhhhh I see the word got out, continue to spread the word pls,” Joe wrote.

Later on, he responded to a user. The account tweeted that Joe “will do/say ANYTHING to get some views SMH.”

Joe responded: “Lol who told you to watch?”

